US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two boaters are in stable condition after being rescued by the Coast Guard Saturday (April 29th)

According to reports, watchstanders received a report from Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office around 7:00 p.m. regarding a boat near Whiskey Island. The boat had become aground leaving two passengers stranded.

Sector Mobile watchstanders dispatched helicopter aircrew to assist and transport the two men to the Houma-Terrebonne Airport.

