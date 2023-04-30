NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two boaters are in stable condition after being rescued by the Coast Guard Saturday (April 29th)
According to reports, watchstanders received a report from Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office around 7:00 p.m. regarding a boat near Whiskey Island. The boat had become aground leaving two passengers stranded.
Sector Mobile watchstanders dispatched helicopter aircrew to assist and transport the two men to the Houma-Terrebonne Airport.
Latest Posts:
- Coast Guard rescues two stranded boaters from aground vessel
- Some US states could see northern lights again Sunday: Here’s where
- Virginia doctor accused of massive illegal oxycodone scheme
- Two brothers drown in neighborhood pond, investigation underway
- Missing Hammond toddler reportedly taken by mother, could be in Baton Rouge
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.