Coast Guard rescues two people in the water near Grand Isle

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued two people from the water after a vessel capsized near Grand Isle on Wednesday, April 29.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from the vessel around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28 that a 17-foot bass boat was taking on water with three people aboard.



Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans launched a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter air crew to assist.



The aircrew arrived on scene to the capsized vessel and located the three people who had swam to the rock jetty nearby. The MH-65 aircrew was able to safely hoist the two females and transport them back to Air Station New Orleans.



It was reported that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department Marine Division launched a surface asset and recovered the male in the water.



All three were reported in stable condition.