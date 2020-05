Two girls injured after being struck by a boat propeller were rescued by The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

It happened around 4:40 pm near Shell Island, Florida.

The girl’s mother called for help. One girl had a laceration to the foot, and the other a laceration to the knee. Both were taken to the hospital and are reported to be stable.

The Coast Guard urges people to pay close attention of their surroundings when out boating.