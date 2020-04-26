Coast Guard rescues six people in the water near Mobile, Alabama

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued six people from the water after a vessel capsized near Mobile, Alabama, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from Seatow at 11:15 p.m. of a 22-foot SeaPro taking on water with six people aboard.

Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter air crew.

The boatcrew arrived on scene to the vessel capsized and all six people in the water. Five people were wearing a life jacket and one was holding onto a cooler. The boatcrew embarked all six people aboard their vessel and transferred them back to Station Dauphin Island to awaiting EMS.

All six people were reported to be in stable condition.

“The Coast Guard recommends personnel to wear life jackets if they believe there is possible distress with their vessel,” said Lt. Ben Cariddi. “The fact that most of the people rescued were wearing their lifejackets directly correlates with the success of this rescue. It is important for people to know that if their vessel capsizes they should stay as close to the vessel as possible so they can be more easily discovered and assisted by rescuers.”