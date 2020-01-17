Coast Guard rescues 3 people from burning vessel

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, the Coast Guard rescued three people who went into the water after their vessel caught fire near Dauphin Island, Alabama.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 5:55 P.M. of three people aboard a 36-foot sport fisher that caught fire in Dauphin Island Bay approximately a half a mile north of Dauphin Island.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island to assist the people.

The three people departed their vessel onto a life raft.

The boatcrew arrived on scene at 6:35 P.M., located the three people and transported them to Station Dauphin Island to awaiting emergency medical services in stable condition.

The boatcrew transported members from Dauphin Island Fire Rescue to the burning boat to fight the fire.