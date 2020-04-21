Coast Guard rescues 2 people from disabled vessels near Lake Borgne

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued two people from two separate boats near Lake Borgne, Louisiana, Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report Sunday night at 10:45 p.m. of two boats that grounded approximately 2 miles south of Violet Locks. There was one person aboard each boat.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of a Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station New Orleans and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to assist the people.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 12:34 a.m., Monday, and located the vessels in the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet.

The aircrew hoisted the people and transported them to the Lakefront Airport, they were stable.