Coast Guard pulls capsized kayaker to safety near Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Coast Guard came to the rescue of one lucky local kayaker on Wednesday.
Watchstanders in New Orleans received a report of a person in the water holding on to a capsized blue kayak from a passing train operator, who was traveling on a railway along Irish Bayou around 2 p.m.
According to the operator, the person appeared to be in distress.
The Coast Guard quickly responded with a 29-foot response boat and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter.
Upon arrival, the boat crew immediately pulled the kayaker, who was wearing a life jacket, to safety with no reported injuries.
The Coast Guard recommends following the kayaker’s lead by remaining close the the capsized vessel to increase visibility for responders.