Coast Guard member to receive Silver Lifesaving medal in Mobile Monday

NEW ORLEANS — The Silver Lifesaving Medal will be presented to a Coast Guard member during a ceremony Monday in Mobile, Alabama.

The Coast Guard says that Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Vanderhaden, a boatswain’s mate at Coast Guard Sector Mobile, will receive the medal for saving two swimmers off the coast of Long Island Sound, New York, in 2018. Presenting the medal will be Rear Adm. John Nadeau, commander, Eighth Coast Guard District.

The Silver Lifesaving Medal is awarded to any member of the Coast Guard who rescues, or endeavors to rescue any other person from drowning, shipwreck, or other peril of the water in waters within the United States or subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

The ceremony is closed to the public.