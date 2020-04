The Coast Guard is searching for a father, that helped his son to shore in the water near Grand Isle, Sunday, April 26th.

Marvin Fuentes, 32, from Metarie was last seen wearing a white and blue stripped shirt and brown shorts.

The Coast Guard received a report at 11:20 a.m. from family that Fuentes went into the water to help his son get back to shore, but afterwards was not seen.