US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Coast Guard aided 11 boaters caught in bad weather on Lake Ponchartrain on Saturday, July 8.

Coast Guard officials said that around 2:00 p.m., the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders responded to notification stating that a 23-foot boat carrying eight people had been caught in bad weather.

Upon arrival, the crew helped the boaters board the response boat, anchored the pontoon boat and transported them to Seabrook Harbor & Marine in New Orleans.

Within the same timeframe, Coast Guard officials received another call reporting three people on a disabled, 17-foot recreational vessel also caught in bad weather.

Crews were dispatched to the location and transported the three boaters to Bonnabel Boat Launch in Metairie.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials say that weather conditions were affected by 5-foot waves, 5 mph winds and 30 mph gusts.

