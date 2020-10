Coast Guard conducts overflight of areas affected by Hurricane Delta

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is conducting critical incident search and rescue overflights Saturday along the Western Gulf Coast Region for Hurricane Delta post-storm operations.

A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew conducted overflights near Lake Charles to assess damage and identify hazards. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews conducted overflights near Lake Charles and other impacted areas. The aircrews were conducting search and rescue overflights to check for anyone in distress.









As of 1 p.m. Saturday, there have been no reports of Coast Guard post-storm emergency distress calls, or search and rescue incidents.

Members of the public should heed safety advice from local officials and remember Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate or rescue those in danger during the storm. People in life-threatening danger should call 911 to report distress.