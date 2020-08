LSU head coach Ed Orgeron answered several questions about practice starting during a pandemic, on Monday, thanks to his first meeting with the local media, and he had a message for the fans and LSU students returning to campus this week.

“If you want to do something bad enough, you’re going to do it,” Orgeron said. “We want to play football, so we follow the rules — it doesn’t seem to bother us!”

For more on what Coach O had to say, click on the video provided.