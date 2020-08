LSU Football has a history, now, of bringing in transfers who can make a difference on the field — look no further than the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

On Tuesday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron once again said he sees a glimmer of the next Tiger to possibly make a big difference on the field.

#LSU coach Ed Orgeron said when he jogged off the field a few days ago, he thought Jabril Cox looked like the best player on the field@OTB_ESPN — Glen West (@glenwest21) August 25, 2020

Coach O was asked about those comments on 104.5 FM ESPN Baton Rouge. Click on the video provided for his full comments on LSU linebacker Jabril Cox.