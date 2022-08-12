BATON ROUGE – Former Walker High standout, Brian Thomas Jr. is gearing up for his sophomore season at LSU. As a true freshman, Thomas appeared in 12 games with 9 starts which is the most starts by a freshman on last year’s team.

The 6-foot-4, 200 pound wide receiver finished the season with 28 receptions for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

In his second season in the purple and gold Head Coach Brian Kelly wants to see more production from the physical wide out.

“He needs to be a key contributor,” said Coach Kelly. “I think at times, he he still thinks he’s a freshman and he’s not anymore. And and we need for him to understand that it’s time for him to go in there and think like a starter.”

