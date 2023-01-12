NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The two biggest honors a retired coach can receive are to have a gym named after him or to be inducted into a basketball hall of fame. Salmen basketball’s legendary coach Jay Carlin has now received both honors.

“You don’t do it alone,” Carlin said. “You need great players, great assistant coaches, great sports administration.”

The 43-year veteran recorded 906 wins in his career with a .729 winning percentage, giving him the fourth most high school wins in Louisiana and 17th most in the country. Notably, 844 of those wins were at Salmen High School from 1984 to 2019.

Along the way, Carlin and his teams captured 27 district championships, 33 playoff appearances, 8 Final Four appearances, the 2015 state runner-up title, and the 2009 4A State Championship.

In 2021, Carlin was inducted into the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame. Add to his resume three times the Louisiana High School Coach of the Year.

On the gym dedication, Carlin added, “When I walked in here and saw that, it is a reflection of what our players and what our coaches and myself, what we’ve been able to accomplish over the years.”