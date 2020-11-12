CMA Awards: List of 2020 winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – See a full list of winners from the 54th CMA Awards.
Entertainer of the Year:
- Eric Church – WINNER
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year:
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris – WINNER
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year:
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs – WINNER
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Album of the Year:
- Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
- Never Will – Ashley McBryde
- Old Dominion – Old Dominion
- What You See is What You Get – Luke Combs – WINNER
- Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year:
Award goes to Songwriters
- “Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz – WINNER
- “Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
- “More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
Single of the Year:
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
- “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
- “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris – WINNER
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
New Artist of the Year:
- Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Carly Pearce
- Morgan Wallen – WINNER
Vocal Group of the Year:
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion – WINNER
- Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year:
- Brooks and Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan and Shay – WINNER
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie and Tae
Musician of the Year:
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
- Rob McNelley, Guitar
- Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
- Derek Wells, Guitar
The winners for two categories, Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year, were announced earlier in the day.
Musical Event of the Year:
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, Producer: busbee – WINNER
Music Video of the Year:
- “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert, Director: Trey Fanjoy – WINNER
This post will be updated throughout the night with the latest winners.