SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging the Claiborne Parish Constable with selling and misbranding illegal supplements online and in stores.

On Wednesday Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that 72-year-old William Earl Maddox, of Haynesville, has been charged with two counts of mail fraud, three counts of misbranding of a drug with intent to defraud or deceive, and seven counts of wire fraud.