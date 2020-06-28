Closure of Codifer Blvd. at Bonnabel Blvd. in Metairie on Monday

JEFFERSON, La. – Starting Monday, June 29 at 7 a.m., there will be a complete closure of Codifer Blvd. at Bonnabel Blvd. in Metairie.

Jefferson Parish has set up a detour for motorists traveling west on Codifer Blvd. Those motorists will detour north on Bonnabel Blvd. and U-turn at Brockenbraugh St. Motorists traveling east on Codifer Blvd. will detour south on Bonnabel Blvd. and U-turn at Metairie Ave.

Jefferson Parish says the closure is necessary to replace a temporary asphalt roadway patch with the permanent concrete pavement with an asphalt overlay. The temporary patch was placed following a water line repair. Fleming Construction is completing the work at an estimated cost of $10,000. Work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, July 6 at 7:00 a.m., weather permitting.