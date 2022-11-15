A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police officers are investigating a fatal crash involving an offroad vehicle on LA 960 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to LSP, the initial investigation shows 45-year-old Gregory Kent, of Clinton, was driving a 2008 Honda Foreman ATV northbound on LA 960. Kent allegedly exited the roadway and hit a drainage tunnel. The crash caused Kent to be ejected from the ATV into a utility pole.

Authorities say Kent was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which led to his death because of his injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

