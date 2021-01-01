Clemson and Ohio State fans are ready for Allstate Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS– College football fans are getting excited for tonight’s Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Superdome, in which Clemson takes on Ohio State.

“We are going to win in the trenchs. Clemson’s a little soft. Ohio State will smack them in the mouth early,” John Kresevic, Ohio State fan said.

“It is really difficult to bet against Clemson. Clemson football is a tradition in my family my whole life. These are two really good teams, they are both staples in the College Football Playoffs for a reason, but I’m biased Clemson should win,” Andrew Moore, Clemson fan said.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only 3,000 fans will be allowed in to the Superdome to watch the game.

Sam Wray is one of those fans. His son Max Wray plays for the Buckeyes.

“I’m proud of him, and I told him just keep doing what you do every week, and then they’ll win,” Wray said.

Kick-off is set for 7:20 p.m. and this is the 87th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl. All fans in attendance must wear face masks, get a temperature check and remain in their “Pod Seating,” where they will be socially distanced from other fans.