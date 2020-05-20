Cleco warns customers of possible scams

PINEVILLE, La. – Scammers claiming to be from Cleco are targeting customers again, and Cleco wants customers to be on alert and know the signs to protect themselves.

“We’re getting reports of fraudulent phone calls to our customers by scammers claiming to be from Cleco demanding immediate payment with a credit or debit card and threating service disconnection,” said Ron Smith, director of customer experience. “Cleco customer service representatives will never initiate calls demanding any type of immediate payment or call customers threatening immediate service disconnection.”

Cleco is reminding customers to be on alert for fraudulent phone calls, text messages and emails, as well as in-person scammers posing as representatives of Cleco.

“We have temporarily suspended service disconnects and late fees due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Smith. However, scammers are still trying to take advantage of customers, so please don’t fall for these scams.”

Common utility scams:

• Disconnection Deception

Scammers call threatening disconnection of your service unless you make an immediate payment with a credit, debit or pre-paid card.

• Overpayment Tactic

Scammers call claiming you overpaid your bill, and you need to provide your personal bank account information or a credit card number to facilitate a refund.

• Vacate Your Home

Scammers claim there is a need to replace your meter or other equipment, and you must leave your home for 72 hours.

• Power Restoration Charge

Scammers call offering to restore your electricity more quickly for a fee after a severe storm.

• Identification Attack

Rather than directing victims to call a 1-800 number, the scammers ask you to press 1 to collect more data in an attempt to get your personal information.

How Cleco customers can protect themselves:

• If a Cleco customer receives a suspicious phone call, hang up immediately and do not call back the number given by the caller. Cleco customers can reach a Cleco representative by calling 1-800-622-6537, reaching out through Cleco’s official Facebook page at @ClecoPower or visiting a local customer service office. Also, customers can verify account information through the company’s self-service application, MyAccount.

• A Cleco representative will never demand how a customer should remit payment. In fact, Cleco offers multiple ways for customers to pay a bill, including accepting payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in-person at customer service offices or authorized payment centers. A list of authorized payment locations, including Cleco customer service offices, is available at www.cleco.com.

Customers who suspect that they have been victims of fraud, or who feel threatened during contact with one of these scammers, should contact Cleco and local law enforcement authorities.

