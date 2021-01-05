Cleco announces new online charitable giving platform and process

PINEVILLE, LA – On January 1, Cleco launched a new online charitable giving platform to support communities across Louisiana.

“We’re incorporating new technology into our charitable giving process to make the application, approval and funding process as simple as possible,” said Jennifer Cahill, manager of corporate communications. “Nonprofits do incredible work in our communities, and we want to streamline the donation request process, so they have more time to focus on their mission.”

Cleco is accepting donation requests from nonprofit organizations whose mission aligns with one or more of the company’s giving categories. These categories include education, youth, health and wellness, low income, diversity and causes that employees support.

If your nonprofit wants to learn more about the program, they will be having a conference call on Thursday, January 7 at 4 p.m. Participants may join by dialing 201-479-4595. When prompted, please enter meeting ID 97369877#.

Applications will be accepted year-round but must be submitted through Cleco’s online portal. Applicants can register their nonprofit through Benevity’s Causes Portal which connects organizations to other corporate giving, volunteering and grantmaking programs. Enrollment also allows electronic funds transfer payments.