Classmates, teachers, loved ones remember life of teen killed in car crash on old bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Friends, teachers, classmates and loved ones gathered on Wednesday night in White Castle to honor the life of 13-year-old Janaria James.

Louisiana State Police confirm James was killed after a 16-car-crash on the old Mississippi River Bridge on Tuesday morning.

James was known by many as “Sunshine.”

“Anybody that little girl came in contact with, their life was changed immensely I promise you that,” Teacher April Thibodeaux said during the vigil.

One at a time classmates and educators shared memories of the teen and prayers of healing for her family.

“The reason why she was named Sunshine is because she was always putting smiles on peoples faces,” Classmate Ro’Mya Mitchell said.

James’ mother declined comment at this time. “I know she is heartbroken of course, that was her youngest daughter,” James’ cousin Garanishe Golden said. “She is going to be watching over all of us.”

Sean Ellis with DOTD says the agency is looking into how many crashes have happened in that area of hwy 190 to see if they need to implement any kind of safety measures moving forward.

State Police are also investigating Tuesday’s crash.