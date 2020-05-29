City wants residents to remember that placing signs and litter on public rights of way is illegal

NEW ORLEANS — The Cantrell Administration has worked on creating a cleaner, healthier city for the past two years. They do this through programs like the CleanUp NOLA initiative, coordinating multiple City agencies, and community partners. One of the priorities of this effort has been the elimination of litter — especially when it comes to the illegal placement of signs on neutral grounds, at bus stops and on the streets.

Here are a few suggestions from the city to CleanUp NOLA:

Keep a litter bag in your car and hang on to litter until you reach a garbage can

Place your bagged garbage in residential or commercial containers with tight fitting lids

Teach others about the harmful effects of litter which clog storm drains that flow to Lake Pontchartrain

Spread the word that it is illegal to place any signs on public rights of way such as on neutral grounds, utility posts or between the sidewalk and the curb except for temporary political or real estate signs as allowed by the City Code

Refuse unnecessary straws, condiments and plastic bags

Recycle plastic water bottles, aluminum soft drink cans and clean bags

Mayor Cantrell urges residents to be a part of the solution and not the problem. “Litter negatively affects our property values and contributes to factors related to crime. Take the time to care about the place where you live, work, and play. We are responsible for the change that is needed today!”