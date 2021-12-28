City to resume curbside recycling in Service Area 1

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation announced on Tuesday that curbside recycling will resume in Service Area 1 on Jan. 3.

Residents should begin using their City-issued recycling cart for curbside pickup with the following eligible items only:

Plastics No. 1 (soda/water bottles) and No. 2 (milk/juice/shampoo/detergent containers)

Newspapers, junk mail, phone books, catalogs, office paper

Corrugated cardboard

Boxboard (cereal boxes/soft drink boxes)

Small aluminum and steel cans

Residents should not place their recyclables in plastic bags for curbside collection.

View a full list of items that can be recycled curbside and how to sort them here.

Curbside recycling is active in the French Quarter and Downtown Development District (DDD) service area. Eligible locations serviced by the City should place recycling bins curbside for collection on Tuesday of each week.

Curbside recycling will resume in Service Area 2 when a new contract has been awarded in 2022.

Please visit here for information on service areas and scheduled collection days for solid waste and recycling.

The Elysian Fields Recycling Drop-Off will continue to be open weekly on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. in 2022. View additional information here.