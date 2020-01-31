City reaches agreement with Clerk of Court, all litigation to be dismissed

NEW ORLEANS– Mayor Latoya Cantrell released a statement on Thursday afternoon announcing an agreement between the city and the Clerk of Criminal District Court.

“We are proud to announce that the City of New Orleans and the Clerk of Court have come to a general agreement regarding personnel numbers for the Clerk’s Office, and the parties have agreed to dismiss all litigation in the best interest of the City of New Orleans,”

“We are pleased to have the matter resolved and confident that this agreement allows us all to move forward in the best way possible for the residents we serve. Throughout this process, we have remained committed to getting the job done and to upholding the trust that the people of our City have placed in their elected officials.”

Several weeks ago, Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell said that he would have to layoff most of his staff because of a budget shortfall.

On Thursday, the city agreed to increase the operating budget of the Clerk of Court’s office from $4 million to $4.6 million a year.