NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As we hop our way to Easter, City Park hosted an Easter Egg hunt rated for adults only Saturday (April 8th).

The adult east egg hunt, “Bunny Hops” brought out all the kids at heart with live music, unlimited park rides, jambalaya, and most importantly an open beer bar.

Those attending were able to taste several different beer options from Paradise Park, Mago Cart, Michelob Ultra, Modelo, and Stella Artois.

“I’m not sure who has more fun at our Easter events, the guests or our staff,” said Director of Recreational Services, Waymon Morris. “We get a kick out of seeing everyone scamper for eggs and just enjoying the Amusement Park outside of regular business hours.

