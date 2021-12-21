City outlines official route changes to Mardi Gras 2022

NEW ORLEANS— That opening salvo from Mayor Latoya Cantrell was the start of largely a good news press conference regarding parades.

Cantrell stated, “The big news and the best news is Mardi Gras is returning to the city of New Orleans and the world in 2022.”

Certainly the mayor alluded to carnival celebrations coming back before, but today she appeared with police leadership and carnival krewe captains to talk bout changes to parade routes.

Regarding the changes, Cantrell said, “It is not a one size fits all approach or a blanket change.”

The city says the route changes are temporary but necessary public safety steps taken as a result of a police manpower shortage. To that end, most uptown parades will now start on Prytania St. and Napoleon Ave., and there’s also good news for the lone Westbank krewe.

According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, “We were intentional in insuring that NOMTOC remains in Algiers. We understand what these Mardi Gras krewes mean to their various communities.

No doubt, one of the biggest announcements today is that the Krewe of Endymion remains in mid-city with changes to the end of the route. Endymion President Dan Kelly say the krewe is ready to roll.

“I think we all have to be thankful that we’re even having a Mardi Gras this year after 2021”, stated Kelly

The return of Endymion is also welcome news for Carlo Clesi’s family seafood restaurant in Mid City

“It’s(Edymion’s parade) a significant economic impact for us. We look forward to the tourist that come in and the locals that patronize our restaurant and it’s a big impact for us,” said Clesi.

By and large, those in charge of throwing the world’s largest free party are on board and they say not having Mardi Gras for a second year in a row could have been a death sentence for them.

Barry Kern of Kern Studios stated, “It really hurts the carnival organizations. We know historically that if a krewe doesn’t roll for one year, they rarely comeback”

Below is the official outline for Mardi Gras parades from the New Orleans Police Department:

Below are the changes announced to Mardi Gras parade routes for the

2022 parading season that begins February 18, 2022.

Parade routes with significant modifications are mapped below. Routes

with fewer alterations are described in written form.

Parade Route Changes:

• All parades which start on the river side of Napoleon Ave.,

Jefferson Ave. and Magazine St., Tchoupitoulas St. and Henry Clay

St. will this year form at Napoleon Avenue and Prytania Street.

• Parades that form on Napoleon Ave. and S. Saratoga St. will this

year form at Napoleon Ave. and Carondelet St.

• Parades that form at Holiday Dr. and Fiesta St. will this year form

at Wall Blvd and Holiday Dr.

Endymion:

• Endymion will remain on its original route with the following

modifications:

• Turning right onto Elks Pl/Loyola Ave. instead of turning right onto

St. Charles Ave.

• Turning right onto Girod St. from Loyola Ave. and proceeding to

the rear of the Superdome

• Endymion’s current route is over 5 miles long, while the average

Uptown parade route is only 4 miles

Zulu will remain on its original route, with the following modifications:

• After passing Gallier Hall, Zulu will turn left onto Poydras St. and

right onto Loyola Ave.

• Zulu will then continue its original Basin St. route.

Rex will remain on its original route with the following modification:

• Rex will start on Napoleon Ave and Carondelet St. instead of S.

Claiborne Ave. and Napoleon Ave.

Elks and Crescent City will stay on their original route, which permits

them to turn left onto Poydras St. from St. Charles Ave. and continue

straight on Poydras St. to disband.

