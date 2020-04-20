City of Slidell ends curfew during COVID-19 pandemic

Slidell, LA – The city of Slidell is ending its curfew tonight, Monday April 20, during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Slidell Police Department’s Facebook page, they working to safely reopen the city.

SPD continues to ask citizens to follow the governors stay-at-home orders through April 30 and stay off the streets at night for the protection of other citizens and first responders.

According the the Facebook post, there will be direction from Slidell city leaders as to the future of reopening businesses in Slidell.