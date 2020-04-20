Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

City of Slidell ends curfew during COVID-19 pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Slidell police

Slidell, LA – The city of Slidell is ending its curfew tonight, Monday April 20, during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Slidell Police Department’s Facebook page, they working to safely reopen the city.

SPD continues to ask citizens to follow the governors stay-at-home orders through April 30 and stay off the streets at night for the protection of other citizens and first responders.

According the the Facebook post, there will be direction from Slidell city leaders as to the future of reopening businesses in Slidell.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News