City of New Orleans preparing for Hurricane Delta

NEW ORLEANS– Even with Hurricane Delta shifting West, New Orleans city leaders want everyone to be vigilant. Here’s what the city wants residents to know about potential storm risks.

“We understand that Hurricane Delta is very much on the move,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

The City of New Orleans is ready for whatever Delta may bring.

“We are not in the cone, but we do anticipate strong impacts,” Cantrell said.

Impacts like storm surge outside the levee system and strong winds are possible.

“One area that brings me concern is tornadoes, they are definitely a possibility,” she said.

The Sewerage and Water Board says the pumps have been inspected and are ready to take on any flooding.

“We don’t ever want to be flat footed, even when something looks more west things can change,” Collin Arnold, Director of Homeland Security said.

City leaders are urging folks to call 311 if you need your catch basins cleared out and 911 if you have an emergency. You can now even text 911 and it works the same as if you called.

Staying alert of storm threats is what they want you to do.

“We have assets geographically positioned around the city that are ready to go,” Arnold said.

The City said that the Emergency Operations Center will activate tomorrow morning at 7 through Saturday.