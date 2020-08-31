City of New Orleans opens resource center to help those who evacuated

NEW ORLEANS– The City of New Orleans opened up a resource center for those who evacuated to New Orleans because of Hurricane Laura.

“We’ve set up this facility to provide basic needs like hygiene supplies, clothing, medical services, and prescriptions,” Collin Arnold, Director with the Department of Homeland Security said.

The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is the resource center that operates daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are in need of volunteers and donations. If you’d like to donate, you will need to go through the United Way and the Junior League of New Orleans. You can also donate by going to ready.nola.gov.

City leaders say there are currently 9,200 sheltering in New Orleans at 33 hotels, most in the downtown area. They say that the city has reached shelter capacity, and are no longer accepting evacuees at Zephyr Field, but they do want to help those who are here.

“We want our neighbors to feel welcome because they are welcome,” Arnold said.

Because of the pandemic it has changed the way the shelter process is operated.

“We have never done a non-congregate shelter for a hurricane before,” he said.

The City has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Health, The Department of Child and Family Services, and the Governor’s Office to provide this help.

It is a little bit and it is not going to do everything. People aren’t going to be whole for awhile, we know that,” Arnold said.

At this resource center they will not be offering federal or state benefits assistance. To register for FEMA assistance, go to DisasterAssistance.org.

At the resource center they are also offering on-site counseling and Covid-19 testing.