City of New Orleans cancels St Patrick’s Day parades, concerts, and public gatherings amidst coronavirus concerns.

The City of New Orleans announced in this evening’s press conference that all of this weekend’s major public gatherings have been cancelled.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell says this decision came in the wake of news that there are now three patients who have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus in New Orleans areal hospitals.

Here’s a list of the events that have been cancelled for this week and upcoming weekend:

– Wednesday at the Square concert series in Lafayette Square

– The Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day parade

– The Downtown Irish St. Patrick’s Day parade

– The Italian-American St Joseph’s Day parade

– The Super Sunday Mardi Gras Indians Event

– The Single Men Social Aid and Pleasure Club Second Line

Elderly individuals & those with chronic medical conditions seem to be at greater risk of severe #COVID19 infection. The @nolahealthdept recommends these people to reconsider travel & avoid large public gatherings. Take care of your vulnerable loved ones! https://t.co/AyuRn37IF4 — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) March 10, 2020

