MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The city of Monroe announced Black Creatives Circle of North Louisiana as the artist team to paint the two basketball murals at a local park.

The artists chosen to paint the basketball court at Charles Johnson Park are Kadavien Baylor and Eric Francis. The artists selected to paint the basketball court at the Powell Rec Center are Brandon Virgil Sr., K’Shana Hall, Jennifer Haynes, and Roxanne Santos.

This project is being made possible by a grant awarded to the Louisiana Division of Arts, Percent for Art Program from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development to incentivize local art and bring money to the community.

“These parks will go through an overlay and some beautiful art to be put here. And working with some just wonderful artists here in our community,” said Monroe mayor Friday Ellis

“We do need to hear from you. We would absolutely love your input because we don’t want to just come and put something here or over there. We want you guys to actually be involved,” explained K’shana Hall, Vice President of the Black Creatives Circle.



Residents can participate in the community engagement meetings before the murals are revealed in the Fall.

For more information on these upcoming meetings to be involved, click here.