JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Jonesboro has been a recipient of a grant for infrastructure improvements.

The new funding will allow the city to repair one of their old water wells around the South area.

“As we get our system updated with generators and this new water well coming in, and take a more proactive approach, it will alleviate these things happening in the future,” Jonesboro mayor James Harris said.

The water well located near Industrial Road was built in 2017, but it wasn’t completed. Harris says the new improvements will meet the needs of the growing community.

“We couldn’t get it at a better time. The senior housing community by February is going to be up and running. The jail is already up and running, so we have a prison up there already. Now we have a parish jail, so it couldn’t have come at a better time.”

The 573,000 grant, funded by the Delta Regional Authority, will help complete and upgrade the existing system. Harris says the project will be matched by using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The total cost is estimated to be $700,000.

“We have to pay up to $250,000, a little more, from the engineering firm.”

Harris says there is no date when the project will begin, but it would take a few months to be completed.

