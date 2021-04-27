City leaders say NOLA is on the road to recovery through vaccines

NEW ORLEANS– City leaders say progress is being made in New Orleans because of the vaccines.

The City of New Orleans continues to be in a good place in regards to COVID-19 cases, with an average of 17 cases per day, and a positivity rate of 0.8 percent, vaccines are the primary reason the City is doing so well.

“The COVID vaccine remains absolutely critical for our ability to make it down the path to recovery,” Beau Tidwell with the City of New Orleans said.

Currently nearly 43 percent have received their first dose of the vaccine and about 36 percent are fully vaccinated.

“43 percent is a good start, but we really need more people to go out and get vaccinated,” he said.

City leaders said the way to get full attendance at Saints games and to get 100 percent customers back at your bar or restaurant is through vaccinations.

“The takeaway is go get your shot, that is our way out of it,” Tidwell said.

After a brief pause, the CDC has now cleared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will once again be distributed in New Orleans, adding more vaccine options.

As for future easing of restrictions in our city, Tidwell said, “We do not always move lock in step with changes in guidelines on the state level. I would not expect that to be different this time.”