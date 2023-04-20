NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — City leaders are teaming up this weekend to support the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The week long event will pay tribute to victims of crime and the many dedicated professionals and volunteers who advocate on their behalf.

This year’s theme “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change” serves as a way for survivors to amply their voices to create spaces where they will be heard, believed, and supported.

Attendees can expect resources providing finical, legal or emotional support.

The schedule of events are listed below.

Sunday, April 23rd

Sunday Church Service

Starting at 11 a.m.

Located at New Hope Baptist Church (1807 Rev. John Raphael Way)

Bring a photo of a loved one

Monday, April 24th

Survivors Voice Campaign

Starting at 11 a.m. and starting up again at 4 p.m.

Located at Crime Victims Partners canvass New Orleans East neighborhoods (Broad and Tulane)

Tuesday, April 25th

Survivors of Violence Lobby Day and Health Awareness Day

Survivors of Violence Lobby Day starts at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located at State Capitol Baton Rouge

Health Awareness Day starts at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Located at JenCare (4710 South Carrollton)

Wednesday, April 26th

Adopt a Block & Blue Denim Walk

Starting at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m .

. Located at Chef Hwy and Dowman Road

Thursday, April 27th

Resource Fair & Tutu Walk

The Resource Fair starts at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Located at Milne Recreation Center (5420 Franklin Avenue)

Tutu Walk for Sexual Assault starts at 6 p.m.

Located at Armstrong Park

Friday, April 28th

All White Balloon Release

Starting at 6 p.m.

Located at on the Bayou by the Naked Tree (Across form Jeff Davis Pkwy Post Office)

Information about National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and for available resources visit the Office for Victims of Crime website.

