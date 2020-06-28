City cxtends deadlines for Alcohol Beverage Operator (ABO) renewals and extensions

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – MAY 16: Bottles of tequila are seen in a supermarket that is not allowed to sale alcohol due to a Dry Law that is being applied in some delegations of Mexico City on May 16, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. Unlike beer, tequila production was considered essential and distilleries continue to work during the pandemic. Exports to the United States in April increased 60%. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans’ says that the renewal deadline for Alcohol Beverage Operator (ABO) permits is being extended again until July 31, 2020. ABO expirations will extend through Aug. 31, 2020.

The previously extended deadline was June 30 and the previously extended expiration was July 31, 2020.

The City says they are processing a healthy amount of permits as the Office of Safety and Permits and is open for emailed submissions. Payments also are being accepted online. Residents may also drop off at City Hall.