City cxtends deadlines for Alcohol Beverage Operator (ABO) renewals and extensions

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans’ says that the renewal deadline for Alcohol Beverage Operator (ABO) permits is being extended again until July 31, 2020. ABO expirations will extend through Aug. 31, 2020.
The previously extended deadline was June 30 and the previously extended expiration was July 31, 2020.
The City says they are processing a healthy amount of permits as the Office of Safety and Permits and is open for emailed submissions. Payments also are being accepted online. Residents may also drop off at City Hall.