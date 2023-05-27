NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council has approved a new set of budgets to continue the growth of city investments in recovering from the pandemic as well as for a better New Orleans.

On Thursday (May 25th), a total of $53.6 million of unallocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds aimed towards violence reduction and human services. These funds will serve to aid in meeting community needs by strengthening a local social safety net.

The project highlights include the following:

Youth Trauma and Mental Health Support : an investment of $10 million was made to address the pressing issue of youth trauma and mental health in our schools

: an investment of $10 million was made to address the pressing issue of youth trauma and mental health in our schools Workforce Development Initiatives : with a dedicated allocation of $11 million, these initiatives will empower individuals with skills training, job placement assistance and career advancement opportunities, ultimately enhancing employment prospects for our community

: with a dedicated allocation of $11 million, these initiatives will empower individuals with skills training, job placement assistance and career advancement opportunities, ultimately enhancing employment prospects for our community Affordable Housing Gap Financing: the City will provide $8 million in gap financing support for affordable housing projects

the City will provide $8 million in gap financing support for affordable housing projects Subsidized RTA Transit Fares: $5 million allocated to alleviate financial burdens and improve mobility options for residents, connecting them to essential services, employment opportunities and recreational activities

$5 million allocated to alleviate financial burdens and improve mobility options for residents, connecting them to essential services, employment opportunities and recreational activities Financial Stability/Asset Building Program: with an investment of $5 million, this program will provide essential resources, education and support to empower individuals and families to achieve long-term economic security

with an investment of $5 million, this program will provide essential resources, education and support to empower individuals and families to achieve long-term economic security Pocket Parks Program : $2.5 million was allocated to establish a pocket parks program to transform blighted and vacant properties into green spaces that will serve the community

: $2.5 million was allocated to establish a pocket parks program to transform blighted and vacant properties into green spaces that will serve the community Food Security Program : $1 million was allocated to implement a comprehensive food security program to ensure that all residents have access to an adequate and affordable food supply

: $1 million was allocated to implement a comprehensive food security program to ensure that all residents have access to an adequate and affordable food supply Community Violence Intervention and Prevention: an additional $500,000 was allocated to the Mayor’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention to partner with a community-based organization and develop a street outreach/community violence interruption program

Previously the ARPA has funded $47 million in projects throughout the city.

Updates on the City’s ARPA investments and initiatives can be found on their official website at www.nola.gov/ARPA.

