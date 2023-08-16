NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for First Gentleman Jason Cantrell.

Director of Communication Gregory Joseph announced Cantrell’s passing Monday, Aug. 14.

Services will be held Monday, Aug. 21, at Gallier Hall with a lie-in state from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service.

Visitation for the public will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Blessed Trinity Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. followed by a burial at 11:00 a.m.

Liturgy services will begin at 2:00 p.m. For anyone unable to attend the services, a motorcade will proceed to the Endymion Garden on Orleans Avenue at the Delgado Community College Campus where the public can pay their respects.

Funeral arrangements are provided by Rhodes Funeral Home.

The City of New Orleans released a full statement on Cantrell’s death stating,

“It is with great sadness and heartache that we announce the passing of First Gentleman Jason Cantrell. He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a dedicated public servant who valiantly served the residents of this city not only alongside Mayor Cantrell but also as an experienced family, civil and criminal attorney. First Gentleman Cantrell will forever be missed and cherished by his beloved family, the legal community and the entire City of New Orleans. May he rest in God’s eternal peace. Our love and prayers remain with Mayor Cantrell, their daughter RayAnn and the entire Cantrell family. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this challenging time.”

