City announces extensions for STRs, brake tags and ground transportation permitting

NEW ORLEANS – The city of New Orleans has announced extensions for the following permitting items:

Short-term Rentals

Short-term rental licenses and permit extensions

All short-term rental licenses and permits which expired March 20, 2020 through June 20, 2020 are now extended for three months from the expiration date listed on the face of the permit.

For example: permits or licenses that expire on March 25, 2020, will not expire until June 25, 2020. Permits or licenses that expire on June 5, 2020, will not expire until Sept. 5, 2020.

Applications may be submitted by email to str@nola.gov, and will be kept on file in the order received until capacity is restored. Questions about STRs may be submitted to STR@nola.gov. While the expirations deadlines have been extended, all applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Brake Tags

Brake tag late fees

All brake tag stations will stop issuing brake tags through May 15, 2020. Late fees for brake tags expiring in March, April and May 2020 will be waived until July 1, 2020. All other late fees will be reduced by $6 during this period.

Failed vehicle reinspections

Any vehicle that failed an inspection and received a temporary brake tag between February 20, 2020 and May 31, 2020 will be given until July 1, 2020 to reach compliance and receive a reinspection. The reinspection must take place at the station where the temporary brake tag was issued.

Questions about brake tags and vehicle inspections may be submitted to BrakeTag@nola.gov.

Ground Transportation

Ground Transportation Bureau (GTB) permit and licensing late fees

The GTB Inspection Station and office closed to the public on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, all delinquent fees for vehicle inspections, Certificate of Public Necessity and Convenience renewals, driver permits and tour guide permits that would be applicable from March 16, 2020 through May 31, 2020 will be waived.

Questions about Ground Transportation issues or fees may be submitted to GTB@nola.gov.