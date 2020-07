JEFFERSON – Starting Monday, July 13, 2020, at 7:00 a.m., one eastbound lane and one westbound lane at 5733 Citrus Blvd. will be closed. Motorists will use the available lanes.

Jefferson Parish says that the lane closures are necessary for median improvement at an estimated cost of $1,000, funded by the property developer. Work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, August 14, 2020, at 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.