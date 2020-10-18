Church services to hold 50% capacity or 500 people; church members react

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday morning at 6 a.m. Mayor Cantrell moved the City of New Orleans into phase 3.2 which opened bars and allowed greater capacity limits in places like hair salons, sporting events, and churches. This Sunday was the first time (since the pandemic) churches could hold up to 500 people or 50% capacity, whichever is fewer. Church members were elated to see the restrictions loosened.



“It’s really exciting! I think that the best part about going to church is the community and the fellowship,” said a New Orleans church member, Richard Bourgeois. “So, when we first began going to church with the lower capacity, it was a little sad not being able to see everybody, especially the older members. Now with the increased capacity, we’re able to see everybody!”



Another church member, Destiny Westly couldn’t agree more. She says coming together to worship under the same roof is one of the most fulfilling things to do in her community. “We take fellowship and being able to connect with each other very seriously and we care for each other a lot so being able to see more people at one time together is really, really exciting,” said Westly.



According to Mayor Cantrell’s phase 3 plan, New Orleans could go into phase 3.3 as soon as October 31st, 2020.