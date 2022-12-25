NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two men are dead and other individuals were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on I-10.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. near the Canal Street exit.

Reports show an unidentified man was standing outside of a Kia on the interstate when a black Honda CRV hit him and fled the scene.

At the same time, investigators say a truck squeezed between the Kia and the guard rail, striking a Dodge Challenger that was also on scene. Subsequently, the vehicle then hit a 39-year-old man who was standing along the interstate.

Both the men outside the vehicles died from their injuries.

EMS took the occupants of the truck to a hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this accident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

