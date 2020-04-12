Chris Owens sends Easter message despite annual Easter parade being canceled

NEW ORLEANS– Everything has been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis including the annual Chris Owens Easter Parade & Brunch.

Legendary performer Chris Owens is at home this Easter instead of parading through the French Quarter streets for her annual Easter parade.

In addition to the parade, Chris’ elaborate gowns and hats have become a tradition. Everyone wants to see what Chris will wear.

Owens wants us all to remember that the spirit of Easter is in our hearts, even though you can’t see it on the streets.

Chris tells us that they are currently planning on rescheduling her Easter parade and Brunch for later this year when all of this passes.

A few years ago, WGNO’s Kenny Lopez got a look at Chris’ famous gowns and hats. Take a look:

