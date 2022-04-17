NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Easter festivities are back on in the City of New Orleans after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations for the past two years.

It’s a celebration like no other. The Chris Owen’s Easter Parade made its long-awaited return to the French Quarter.

The seventeen-float parade paid tribute to Chris Owens, who passed away earlier this month.

“We’d hope that we would see her, but she’s here in spirit,” said parade goer Madalyn Shear.

Sunday’s entertainment could be found on and off the floats.

“And of course, watching everybody and all the fantastic hats and finery and the throwback suits and stuff… it’s absolutely incredible,” said Renée Flemings, who was visiting New Orleans from New York City. “But the parades… they are beyond description.”

Parade goers say other Easter parades can’t compete with what New Orleans has to offer.

“We’re from New York City, and usually, we go to the Easter parade up on 5th Avenue, which is fantastic, and I love it, I just love it,” said Flemings. “This is our first ever Easter in New Orleans. This is spectacular.”

Others also made the trip from New York City to spend time with their family in New Orleans.

“We don’t get to see parades often, so it’s always fun to come down here and see Mardi Gras or one of these Easter parades and get some of that New Orleans spirit,” said Ethan Ross, who traveled from New York City to visit his grandparents in New Orleans.

Parade goers were happy just to be back celebrating Easter Sunday in the city that they love.

Fred & Madalyn Shear, brought family to parade

“This is a city that celebrates everything, so it’s a lot of fun to be down here,” said Madalyn. “And we love coming to the French Quarter,” said Fred Shear. “It’s one of our first occasions to do it post COVID, so it’s wonderful.”