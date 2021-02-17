Chimp, monkeys, lemurs freeze at primate sanctuary amid Texas power outage

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of a monkey. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A chimpanzee, several monkeys, some lemurs and an uncounted number of birds have died after a nonprofit San Antonio-area wildlife sanctuary lost power amid record-low temperatures.

It’s yet another casualty of unforgiving winter weather that has seized much of Texas.

Primarily Primates Executive Director Brooke Chavez told the San Antonio Express-News that the power went out early Monday at the 70-acre sanctuary, which houses more than 400 primates.

Chavez, staff and volunteers mobilized generators, space heaters, propane tanks and blankets.

And as temperatures reached single-digit levels, the staff broke out carriers to evacuate animals to the San Antonio Zoo.

But Chavez said she and her staff began to find dead animals throughout the sanctuary.

“I never, ever thought my office would turn into a morgue, but it has,” Chavez told the San Antonio Express-News.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 41°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 97% 58° 41°

Thursday

47° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 47° 34°

Friday

47° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 47° 34°

Saturday

53° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 53° 44°

Sunday

65° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 65° 54°

Monday

61° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 61° 45°

Tuesday

62° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
46°

49°

1 PM
Cloudy
14%
49°

51°

2 PM
Cloudy
18%
51°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
55°

56°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
56°

56°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
56°

57°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
57°

58°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
58°

49°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
49°

48°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
48°

47°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
47°

46°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
46°

46°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
46°

46°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
46°

45°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
45°

45°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
45°

45°

5 AM
Few Showers
33%
45°

44°

6 AM
Few Showers
33%
44°

44°

7 AM
Few Showers
34%
44°

42°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
42°

41°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
41°

41°

10 AM
Cloudy
18%
41°

43°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
43°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News