NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Health Department, Children`s Hospital New Orleans, and other local organizations teamed up to educate the community about gun safety.

The press conference, held at Children`s Hospital of New Orleans, announced their national campaign, Be SMART.

With firearm injuries being a big contributor to deaths under the age of 18 in Louisiana the Be SMART campaign aims to protect kids, reduce child firearm deaths and prevent trauma that can result when a child or teen is able to access a gun.

Community leaders gave away free biometric gun locks were given to gun owners in the community in hopes to promote responsible gun ownership.

