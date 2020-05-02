Chevron Presents the 26th Annual CCA Louisiana STAR

The CCA Louisiana Statewide Tournament and Angler’s Rodeo (STAR), presented by Chevron, begins its 26th year of competition on Saturday, May 23. It is one of the largest and richest saltwater fishing tournaments in the country, offering over $500,000 in prizes. The tournament spans the entire Louisiana coast and is open to all types of anglers. Whether you are young or old, male or female, fish inshore or offshore, the CCA Louisiana STAR has something for everyone.

The STAR Committee met this week and has decided to move forward with the tournament as planned.

“We feel that thousands of anglers are fishing currently and by the beginning of the tournament, people who haven’t already started fishing will be itching to get back to their favorite pastime,” said Snoop Roth, STAR Chairman.

“I’m thrilled with the decision of the committee. Now more than ever, we need anglers to travel to the coast and support all the businesses that grant us access to the sport,” said Rad Trascher, STAR Tournament Director. “I can’t think of a better place to practice social distancing than on a bay boat with my family!”

STAR’s signature division, Tagged Redfish, sponsored by the Super Chevy Dealers of Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, will once again have 100 tagged redfish released along the coast. The first STAR entrant to catch a tagged redfish wins a new Chevy Silverado. The second registered angler to catch a tagged redfish wins a 33’ Keystone Passport RV, courtesy of Bent’s RV. The third thru fifth anglers win 195 XTS NauticStar and Mercury bay boat packages. And anglers sixth thru tenth win GatorTail boat, motor and trailer packages.

In addition to the existing prizes in the Tagged Redfish Division, Louisiana Sportsman Magazine is offering a bonus prize again. Any registered angler to catch a tagged redfish, who is also a current Louisiana Sportsman Magazine subscriber, will split $10,000 in cash in addition to their prize provided by CCA.

With over 25 divisions, probably the most competitive division is the Speckled Trout Division, sponsored by NauticStar and Mercury. It still offers STAR anglers a chance to win Four beautiful boat packages, one in four zones: east, southeast, southwest and west. 2nd and 3rd place finishers in each zone take home $5,000 and $2,500 tackle packages.

With the new summer-long federal waters Red Snapper season, don’t forget about the Hancock Whitney Bank Offshore Divisions. The angler with the heaviest Mangrove Snapper (sponsored by Otto Candies LLC), Lemonfish (sponsored by K2 Coolers), Dorado and Red Snapper (sponsored by Hancock Whitney Bank) will each win a $5,000 tackle package.

And the easiest way to win is to enter your kids and grandkids into the Youth Division sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Kids, 17 and under, fish the tournament for free with their current CCA membership. They can register a speckled trout or flounder, at participating weigh stations or by e-mail a picture to CCA, to be entered into a drawing for one of four 14’ boat, motor and trailer packages donated by Redmond Marine and Mercury Outboards.

“No matter how you are fishing the coast of Louisiana, there are plenty of ways to win. Whether you are fishing from the bank, a kayak, bay boat or even an offshore boat, we have a division for you,” Trascher said. “And it only takes one cast, so get registered today!”

You must be a CCA member to participate and the entry fee is only $35. To register as well as see a complete list of divisions, weigh stations, sponsors and rules, visit CCASTAR.com.