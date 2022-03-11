NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- The Orleans Parish School Board is going to interview on Friday, March 11, 2022, seven of the 15 candidates. The other eight completed their interviews on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
This comes after Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. announced he will be stepping down at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
Interviews will be done virtually with the school board members and the process is going to pick back up at 8:00 A.M. Friday morning.
This is the top position in the district so, it’s going to be a detailed process on narrowing down the search.
After the 15 are narrowed down, there will be a referencing phase of the process at the end of the day.
Once the interviews are finished, the board will deliberate over the candidates in the executive session.
The board will return from the executive session no earlier than 4:45 P.M. Friday afternoon.
Here is a look at the list of 8 candidates interviewed Thursday:
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Jawan Brown-Alexander
Meria Carstarphen
Torina Lewis
Orlando Ramos-Domenech
Cherie Washington
Bobby White
Avis Williams
Jermall Wright
This is the list of those being interviewed Friday morning.
Friday, March 11, 2022
Angela Beck
Charles Grandson
Brian Metcalf
Thomas Rogers
Marshall Tuck
Andre Wright
Caprice Young
Even though the school board is meeting behind closed doors for this process in an executive session, the public can still submit public comments.
If you wish to do so, your comments must be turned in by 5:00 P.m. Friday.
This is an ongoing process. Stay with us for the latest.