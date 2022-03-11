NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- The Orleans Parish School Board is going to interview on Friday, March 11, 2022, seven of the 15 candidates. The other eight completed their interviews on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

This comes after Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. announced he will be stepping down at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Interviews will be done virtually with the school board members and the process is going to pick back up at 8:00 A.M. Friday morning.

This is the top position in the district so, it’s going to be a detailed process on narrowing down the search.

After the 15 are narrowed down, there will be a referencing phase of the process at the end of the day.

Once the interviews are finished, the board will deliberate over the candidates in the executive session.

The board will return from the executive session no earlier than 4:45 P.M. Friday afternoon.

Here is a look at the list of 8 candidates interviewed Thursday:

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Jawan Brown-Alexander

Meria Carstarphen

Torina Lewis

Orlando Ramos-Domenech

Cherie Washington

Bobby White

Avis Williams

Jermall Wright

This is the list of those being interviewed Friday morning.

Friday, March 11, 2022

Angela Beck

Charles Grandson

Brian Metcalf

Thomas Rogers

Marshall Tuck

Andre Wright

Caprice Young

Even though the school board is meeting behind closed doors for this process in an executive session, the public can still submit public comments.

If you wish to do so, your comments must be turned in by 5:00 P.m. Friday.

This is an ongoing process. Stay with us for the latest.