The Crawfish App is right here

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The problem was about to boil over/

Like a pot of crawfish in the hands of his royal seafood highness, the NOLA Crawfish King.

His Majesty has another name.

It’s Chris “Shaggy” Davis.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood asks why they call him “Shaggy”?

He says he used to have long hair and that’s how he got the name and it just stuck all these years and now everybody calls him “Shaggy”.

Back to the crawfish crisis.

It’s the problem that was driving Louisiana mom of three with one of the way, Laney King.

It had her driving all over town.

She was searching.

Clawing like a crawfish out of water.

She was trying to find the cheapest crawfish.

It was a puzzle that had no one-tap solution.

That’s until Laney King created an app.

It’s The Crawfish App.

And it takes you to the cheapest and closest place to buy crawfish.

Because the price for a pound of crawfish goes up and down more unpredictably than the stock market, more than half a million people downloaded The Crawfish App.

